QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

About QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.