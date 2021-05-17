QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 432,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

