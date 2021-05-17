Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $17.23 or 0.00039641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,407,228 coins and its circulating supply is 98,373,425 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

