QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $195,273.20 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.80. 5,898,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

