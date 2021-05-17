QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $73,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.73. 124,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,443,522. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.