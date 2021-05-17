QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $390,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $375,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.