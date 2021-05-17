Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.02. 767,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.