Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.40% of Qualys worth $98,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Qualys stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

