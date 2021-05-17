Quant (QNT) Price Hits $52.44 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Quant has a market cap of $633.14 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $52.44 or 0.00116689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.41 or 0.00799691 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003068 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

