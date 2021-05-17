Quant (QNT) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.57 or 0.00104799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $550.17 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.26 or 0.00823887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002397 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

