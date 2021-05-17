Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Hits $44.28 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $44.28 million and $996,722.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

