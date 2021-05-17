Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,249.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.18 or 0.07568899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.96 or 0.02476795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.86 or 0.00666368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00213676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.65 or 0.00774374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00652455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.00541646 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,986,131 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.