Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Cap of $40.84 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and approximately $689,877.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,968,049 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.