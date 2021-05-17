Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $19,240.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Edward D. Horowitz acquired 4,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $19,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,481.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QUMU. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

