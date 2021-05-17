QunQun (QUN) Trading 39.4% Lower This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. QunQun has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $888,905.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00115971 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

