Qwertycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

