R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50.

On Monday, March 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.