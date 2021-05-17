RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $562.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 1,347,459 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.