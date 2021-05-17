RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

