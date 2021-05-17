RAI Finance Tops One Day Volume of $3.21 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $55.21 million and $3.21 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,519,143 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

