Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Cap of $33.00 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $33.00 million and $1.15 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019466 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00267633 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000881 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

