Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.94

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.