Rainicorn Tops One Day Volume of $234,692.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $234,692.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00443033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00228492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $613.91 or 0.01355118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

