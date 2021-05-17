Raise Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,007.83 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Raise has a total market cap of $128,007.83 and approximately $167.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

