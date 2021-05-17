Ratecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $54,898.55 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.