Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $7.63 million and $158,911.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.20 or 0.07551601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.64 or 0.02456302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.51 or 0.00657583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00210932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.94 or 0.00773180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.10 or 0.00652154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00541236 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,768,925,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

