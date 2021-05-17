Ravencoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $98.43 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $98.43 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022544 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.19 or 0.01359987 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,792,955,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.