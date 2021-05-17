Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.55. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

