Raymond James Analysts Give IBI Group (TSE:IBG) a C$14.00 Price Target

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) received a C$14.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.36.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.28 million and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.93.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

