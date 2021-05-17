Raymond James Analysts Give Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) a C$25.00 Price Target

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) received a C$25.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
Shares of NEO stock traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,528. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The company has a market cap of C$673.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.71.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.