Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Laurentian lowered shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

WSP opened at C$138.65 on Monday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

