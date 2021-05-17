Raymond James Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXT. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.00 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

