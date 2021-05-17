Raymond James Comments on Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.49. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

