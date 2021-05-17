Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$36.26 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.40.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

