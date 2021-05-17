Raymond James Increases Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$0.70

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

PRQ traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$38.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.