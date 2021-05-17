Raymond James Increases Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$0.70

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.
PRQ traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$38.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.
About Petrus Resources
