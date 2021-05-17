Raze Network Trading Down 48.5% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

