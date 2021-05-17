REAL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,407.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,407.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

