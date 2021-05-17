Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.25

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 7159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Realogy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

