RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One RealTract coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RealTract has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1,619.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealTract Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

