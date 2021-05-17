Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):
- 5/17/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 5/13/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.
- 5/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.
- 5/6/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
- 4/30/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.
- 4/28/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
- 4/28/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $56.00.
- 4/27/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/19/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 4/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 4/1/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 3/31/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.
- 3/30/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/29/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.
- 3/25/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.
- 3/22/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $38.32. 1,310,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,988,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
