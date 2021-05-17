Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

5/17/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/13/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

5/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

4/30/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

4/28/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $56.00.

4/27/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/19/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

4/1/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/31/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.

3/30/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/25/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

3/22/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $38.32. 1,310,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,988,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

