Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yamana Gold (YRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI) recently:

5/8/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from C$10.00 to C$9.75.

5/7/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.49. 2,685,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,769. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.39.

Get Yamana Gold Inc alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.