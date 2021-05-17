Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) recently:

5/14/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:PRU traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,496.70 ($19.55). 2,487,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £39.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

