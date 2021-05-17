Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) recently:
- 5/14/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/6/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:PRU traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,496.70 ($19.55). 2,487,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £39.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.
