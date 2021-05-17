Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
- 5/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
- 4/26/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Rackspace Technology is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RXT stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
