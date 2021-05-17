Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trinseo (TSE)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/14/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “
  • 5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00.
  • 5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00.
  • 5/7/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
  • 5/6/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “
  • 5/5/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “
  • 4/8/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.