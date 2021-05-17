Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

WPP (LON: WPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/30/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – WPP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/28/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

LON:WPP opened at GBX 978 ($12.78) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 958.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 838.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 557.80 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The firm has a market cap of £11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,803 shares of company stock worth $5,562,664.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

