Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Gap Down to $33.69

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $32.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $524.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

