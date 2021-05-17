Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

