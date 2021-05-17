ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0058 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $166.97 million and $832,522.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,555.01 or 1.00332518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.56 or 0.01579826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00675650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.00387808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00191320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006170 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

