Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $394.28

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394.28 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 166847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.05).

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £968.37 million and a P/E ratio of 113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.11.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

