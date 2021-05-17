Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $394.28

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394.28 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 166847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.05).

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £968.37 million and a P/E ratio of 113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.11.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

