Reef Tops 1-Day Volume of $134.01 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $479.74 million and $134.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00106722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.66 or 0.01348453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

